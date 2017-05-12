Another delay for Rincon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is another delay for the 33-year-old Hutchinson man who filed a civil motion over his conviction in a 2012 case.

Roberto Rincon was sentenced to 13 years in prison. He now seeks relief from that sentence. A new attorney will be assigned to the civil case because his current attorney Sam Kepfield had represented him at some point as his case made its way through the courts. That means another delay for any future hearing.

Rincon was convicted for manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of ephedrine and lithium metal and anhydrous ammonia with intent to manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a gun charge. The case goes back to March 21, 2012.

He has filed the habeas corpus motion, which is a civil filing inmates use to get relief from convictions and sentences after they have exhausted all other appeals at the appellate level.

The hearing was originally scheduled two weeks ago because the state had just filed a response to the civil filing and the defense wanted time to look it over.