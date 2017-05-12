Adult care facility not opening at 12th and Main after all

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After jumping through all of the legal hoops and getting the city of Hutchinson to change zoning requirements to make it fit in, it appears the dream of opening an adult day care center at the old Medical Center Building at 12th and Main is gone.

According to Ed Spexarth of JP Weigand, those wanting to establish the center were not able to gather the funding necessary to make it a reality. The building went on the auction block Friday morning. The starting bid was said to be $300,000, but in the end, the property went unsold.

The Hutchinson Planning Commission had given its approval on zoning changes back in November of last year to allow for the center.

At the time, Kansas had just 14 of these centers that provide services such as therapeutic activities, meals, transportation, caregiver support groups, personal assistance, social services and rehab therapy, some of which can be covered by insurance. About 80 percent of the centers have a professional nursing staff.

The building of such a center seemed to have a lot of momentum, but funding has apparently killed the project, at least for now.