South Hutch gets new mobile emergency command center

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A new piece of mobile equipment has been delivered to South Hutchinson that will be used to coordinate emergency response over a 19-county area.

Since 1995, South Hutchinson has used a 1986 Chevy for its Mobile Incident Command after it was made available from McConnell Air Force Base.

After 22 years of use, South Hutch Police turned to local company Collins Bus to build a new one. The new vehicle was funded through a grant.

The new Mobile Command truck can coordinate any emergency event and can even become a mobile 911 dispatch center.

Since South Hutchinson applied for the DHS grant, it will maintain and house the truck when it’s not in use.