SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING – HARPER – KINGMAN COUNTIES

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…Northwestern Harper County in south central Kansas…Southwestern Kingman County in south central Kansas…

Until 300 PM CDT

At 156 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nashville, or 10 miles east of Isabel, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect Damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include…Nashville, Willowdale and Zenda.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.