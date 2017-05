THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BARBER COUNTY…

At 152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Nashville, or 10 miles northeast of Medicine Lodge, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Tennis ball size hail was reported 3 miles east of Medicine Lodge at 1:35 PM CDT.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail.