Second office and retail center going in along East 30th

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A second site plan application has been filed for another strip mall adjacent to one currently under construction in the 1400 block of East 30th.

Pryor Real Estate development wants to add a second strip mall that would include four units. The building currently under construction already has three of the five available units spoken for, including a UPS Shipping Supply store, Edward Jones Investments and Nex-Tech Wireless.

The site plan and other information will be on the agenda for Tuesday’s Hutchinson Planning Commission meeting.