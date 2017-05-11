Hutch Post

Second office and retail center going in along East 30th

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A second site plan application has been filed for another strip mall adjacent toe6837c51d061231eabd09702130e4305_hammer-and-saw-embroidery-hammer-saw-clipart_736-636 one currently under construction in the 1400 block of East 30th.

Pryor Real Estate development wants to add a second strip mall that would include four units. The building currently under construction already has three of the five available units spoken for, including a UPS Shipping Supply store, Edward Jones Investments and Nex-Tech Wireless.

The site plan and other information will be on the agenda for Tuesday’s Hutchinson Planning Commission meeting.

