McPherson student killed in motorcycle accident

McPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson High School senior who was ready to begin service in the United State Air Force is dead following a motorcycle accident in McPherson Tuesday.

McPherson Police report that 18-year-old John Oakes was riding the bike at a high rate of speed when he crashed in the 900 block of Avenue A in McPherson.

Oakes was taken by EMS to McPherson Hospital before being airlifted to a Wichita Hospital where he later died. Police say excessive speed and inexperience have been attributed to the crash.

Oakes had already been sworn in by the United States Air Force and was planning to start training after graduation.