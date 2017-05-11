Law enforcement tribute set for Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County law enforcement will once again hold a special tribute to honor law enforcement and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving Reno County and abroad.

The ceremony is Friday at 11:00 a.m. in front of the Law Enforcement Center.

The ceremony will include opening comments from Sheriff Randy Henderson and the invocation by Pastor Willard Stafford. The guest speaker for the ceremony will be David Warry, Assistant Director Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center-Ret.

The ceremony will also feature the Reno County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and taps will be played by Chase Schwein.

Hamburgers will be provided by Reno County Crime Stoppers and the Civitan Club for all law enforcement and support staff.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Reno County Veterans Room, in the basement of the courthouse.