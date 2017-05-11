Jury finds suspect ‘guilty’ of attempted 2nd degree murder

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury has reached a verdict in the case against a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing another man last summer.

They found Venancio “Vincent” Vigil Jr. “guilty of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery

He was found guilty the stabbing of Francisco Gracia Jr. back on Aug. 31, 2016. Gracia was stabbed several times and spent five days in ICU at a Wichita hospital after the attack. The defendant reportedly stated that he was with a group called the Texas Syndicate and that he was going to kill him for his work with five law enforcement agencies in western Kansas leading to the arrest of a number of drug suspects. One of those individuals was reportedly a member of that group and it was pay back for that.

The defense couldn’t get past the defendants testimony that Vigil was the one who stabbed him or the blood of the victim on the defendants show.

The jury spent about five hours on their deliberations before reaching a verdict.

Sentencing will be on June 15 and District Attorney Keith Schroeder tells us, he’s looking at 20-years because of his past criminal history.