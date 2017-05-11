Hutch Rec to run north side of arena

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In a major announcement today during the final Sports Arena Building Committee meeting, Hutch Rec representatives said they have entered into an agreement with HCC and the city to run the north side area of the renovated arena.

That will include the three new gymnasiums and a portion of the walking activities. The rec also provided a very long list of activities for youth and adults to be held in the gymnasiums. It includes most of the rec center’s exercise classes and new summer middle and high school basketball leagues. There will be set times for an open gym several times a day and the area will be staffed by a Hutch Rec employee.

While the Hutch Rec classes will contain a fee, they also announced that just showing up to shoot around will carry a fee of $3. Children under the age of 16 will be admitted free to the open gym. All other outside activities will be required to rent the facility from Hutch Rec with the normal fees that have been set by the city to use the arena.

Tony Findley of Hutch Rec says they hope to have the new area manned by June 1st, with summer programs starting June 19.

The arena will be open to walkers again at that time and all walkers will be required to sign up at the front desk. Walking in the arena concourse will still be free and will open earlier than in the past, starting around 6:45 a.m.