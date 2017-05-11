Funnel clouds, hail, flood emergency reported in Kansas

SHERMAN COUNTY – Thursday’s spring storm brought tornado warnings high winds, hail and flooding rain to many areas of Kansas.

A small tornado south of Goodland prompted the National Weather service to issue a tornado warning and the sirens were used in Goodland, according to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Department.

Funnel Cloud spotted south of Goodland. Take shelter now if you are in the path of this storm! #KSwx https://t.co/hrINQeDvxJ — NWS Goodland (@NWSGoodland) May 10, 2017

Approximately 6 inches of rain in Gove County prompted flash flood warnings and a flash flood emergency for the city of Grinnell. Officials worked most of the night, according to the Gove County Sheriff’s Department.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY in and around Grinell, KS until 1:45PM MDT. DO NOT DRIVE IN THIS AREA. Reports of severe flooding occurring. #KSwx https://t.co/jxRu39wzqa — NWS Goodland (@NWSGoodland) May 11, 2017

Street flooding was also indicated in Great Bend, according to the National Weather Service.

Communities will work Thursday to assess damage from the storm.