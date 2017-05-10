Wilhelmina “Willie” Corene Garwood | 1937 – 2017

Wilhelmina Corene “Willie” Garwood, 79, died May 4, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born Sept. 13, 1937, in Hutchinson, the daughter of George and Lena (Wichert) Kornelson. Willie was a member of Corner Stone Baptist Church and retired from Doskocil in 2001.

On June 1, 1957, Willie married William Frank “Bill” Garwood in Alva, OK. He survives.

Other survivors include: children, Kim Garwood of Hutchinson, Scott Garwood and wife Shelly of Wichita, and Dennis Garwood of Hutchinson; grandsons, Kyle and wife Candice, Andrew, Hunter and Joshua Garwood, all of Wichita. She was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Larry Wedel presiding. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, with the family to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Corner Stone Baptist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Funeral Service Wednesday, May 10, 2017

10:00 AM Elliott Mortuary & Crematory

1219 N. Main St.

Hutchinson, Kansas 67501