USGS: Wednesday morning earthquake reported in Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY –Another earthquake rattled portions of Kansas on Wednesday morning.

The 2.7 magnitude quake hit just before 6 a.m. and was centered approximately 10 miles northwest of Conway Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This is the second quake in Kansas this month.

The agency reported a 3.5 magnitude quake in Harper County on May 5.

The USGS recorded nearly a dozen Kansas earthquakes in April, seven in March and six in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Wednesday’s earthquake, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.