Police investigating shooting incident, suspect being sought



HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 700 block of East 7th early Wednesday morning.

They were called to that location around 1:28 a.m. where the victim, Jesus Faudoa, was suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives with the Police Department are looking for a 26-year-old Hispanic male identified as Maique Rodriquez, aka Miguel Rodriquez Faudoa. He was last seen driving a blue single cab 2008 GMC Sierra, pictured below, with a Sedgwick County tag: 934-JZL.



Police say if you see this individual, do not approach him, instead call 911.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of the suspect should contact the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2816 or Detective Dustin Loepp at 620-694-2829.