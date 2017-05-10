Suspect in battery of corrections officers scheduled for hearing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 24-year-old Wichita man paroled here in Reno County back on Oct. 16 is scheduled to be back before a judge Thursday for a preliminary hearing after he reportedly caused a disturbance inside the Reno County Correctional Facility.

Michael Lee Yates faces two counts of battery of a correctional officer when he struck two officers with a closed fist inside the local detention facility back on Jan. 24.

Officers were called to the B-Pod in the jail to move Yates to another area because of bad behavior. He then reportedly fought with the deputies and, during that struggle, struck two of them. He continued to struggle with the officers, causing them to use a taser. He was then taken to a secure location.

He faces trial in another case where he’s charged with battery of a female corrections officer at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

The hearing is scheduled Thursday in front of Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen.