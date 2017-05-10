Royals announce several moves

KANSAS CITY, MO (May 10, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced several roster moves this afternoon, selecting right-handed pitchers Al Alburquerque and Seth Maness from Omaha (AAA). Both Alburquerque (#62) and Maness (#63) will be in uniform for tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. In corresponding roster moves, the Royals have designated infielder Christian Colón and first baseman/outfielder Peter O’Brien for assignment. The club has also optioned right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis to Omaha (AAA).

Alburquerque, 30, signed with the Royals as a minor league free agent on January 7 of this year. In 11 outings at Omaha this season, he went 2-1 with two saves and a 2.63 ERA, holding the opposition to a .222 batting average. He previous pitched for the Detroit Tigers (2011-15) and Los Angeles Angels (2016), recording a career 3.21 ERA in 243 big league relief outings.

Maness, 28, also signed as a minor league free agent earlier this year, on February 13. He pitched in three games for the Storm Chasers this year, posting a 1.50 ERA, while holding the opposition to a .182 average. The righty missed the final six weeks of last season with an elbow injury, going 2-2 with a 3.41 ERA in 29 appearances for St. Louis.