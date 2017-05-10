Police seize 80 gambling machines at 2 locations in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating illegal gambling and have seized machines.

On Wednesday, police executed two search warrants were in the 1100 block of W. 31st Street South and the 3100 block of South Seneca in Wichita. Officers seized over 80 machines, according to Wichita Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Wednesday media briefing.

If businesses or business owners have any question about the type of machines that are not allowed, or if community members want to check to see if the machines they see at area businesses are illegal, they can contact the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.

Their website is www.krgc.ks.gov . Also on that website, you will find a lot of information about what is considered illegal when it comes to Gambling.

Also, if anyone in our community would like to report that a business is in possession of illegal gaming machines, please contact Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

“If a machine looks like it would belong in a casino and it takes money with a chance of winning money it is safe to say that it is probably illegal,” according to Woodrow.