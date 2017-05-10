Police release identify of Kan. man in fatal pickup crash into tree

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities continue the investigating into the cause of Tuesday’s fatal accident in Sedgwick County.

A GMC Sierra pickup driven by 58-year-old Gary Wolf Wichita, was southbound in the 600 Block of north Rock Road in Wichita, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Wednesday’s police briefing.

The vehicle crossed over to the opposite lanes of traffic, left the road and hit a tree.

Wolf was the only occupant of the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Woodrow.