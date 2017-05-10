NHS golf finishes sixth at CKL

KINGMAN, Kan. — The Nickerson High School golf team took to the tight fairways and tiny greens of Eagles Pub and Golf Course in Kingman for the Central Kansas League meet on Tuesday. The Panthers ended the day in sixth place out of nine teams. Larned won the meet with a team score of 331, followed by Hesston at 342 and Hillsboro carded a 364. The Panthers ended the day at 413.

NHS was led by Dalton Beshears, who shot a 95.

Complete results from kansasgolfscores.com

Held at Eagles Pub and Golf Course

CKL League Tournament Team Score Larned 331 Hesston 342 Hillsboro 364 Halstead 368 Kingman 398 Nickerson 413 Pratt 428 Lyons 430 Hoisington 435