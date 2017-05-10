Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

NHS golf finishes sixth at CKL

by Leave a Comment

KINGMAN, Kan. — The Nickerson High School golf team took to the tight fairways and tiny greens of Eagles Pub and Golf Course in Kingman for the Central Kansas League meet on Tuesday. The Panthers ended the day in sixth place out of nine teams. Larned won the meet with a team score of 331,  followed by Hesston at 342 and Hillsboro carded a 364. The Panthers ended the day at 413.

NHS was led by Dalton Beshears, who shot a 95.

Complete results from kansasgolfscores.com

Held at Eagles Pub and Golf Course

 

Place Player Name Team Front Back Total
1
Colton Massey -12
Larned
36
38
74
2
Brandon Bartz -12
Larned
40
37
77
3
Grant Brenneman -10
Hesston
37
41
78
4
Jordan Roth -12
Hesston
40
44
84
5
Braeden Corman -12
Larned
43
44
87
5
Vinton Robuck -11
Halstead
43
44
87
7
Elliot Ollenburger -11
Hillsboro
41
47
88
8
Baylor Bohling -11
Halstead
42
47
89
9
Tanner Bachman -12
Hesston
45
45
90
9
Caroline Roth -12
Hillsboro
43
47
90
9
Tyler Bachman -11
Hesston
38
52
90
12
Kitt Regier -12
Hesston
48
44
92
12
Elias Werth -11
Hillsboro
47
45
92
12
Aaron Hansard -12
Kingman
45
47
92
15
Jake Simmons -11
Larned
47
46
93
15
Riley Maurath -12
Halstead
45
48
93
17
Carson Herbel -12
Hillsboro
51
43
94
17
Colin Settle -11
Hillsboro
50
44
94
17
Joe Knoll -10
Hillsboro
46
48
94
20
Dalton Beshears -12
Nickerson
48
47
95
21
Peyton Schwerdtfeger -10
Lyons
47
49
96
22
Daniel Ochs -10
Nickerson
47
50
97
23
Dylan Prouty -11
Hesston
53
45
98
24
Tristin Carswell -12
Halstead
50
49
99
25
Josh Campbell -12
Kingman
48
52
100
26
Irlick Moreno -10
Lyons
51
50
101
27
Dakota Hansard -10
Kingman
50
52
102
28
Hayden Slief -11
Pratt
50
53
103
29
Blake Thimesch -10
Kingman
53
51
104
29
Drew Krehbiel -12
Kingman
52
52
104
29
Hunter Barker -09
Larned
51
53
104
32
Austin Milton -11
Halstead
51
55
106
32
Braeden Hopkins -09
Hoisington
50
56
106
34
Will Mass -11
Pratt
51
56
107
35
Matt Miller –
Hoisington
58
50
108
35
Colton Schmidt -11
Larned
55
53
108
35
Cody Schelling -11
Pratt
52
56
108
38
Joe Tuxhorn -10
Nickerson
57
52
109
38
Gavon Riedl –
Hoisington
52
57
109
40
David Mathes -10
Pratt
55
55
110
40
Conner Minix –
Lyons
49
61
110
42
Jakob Tuxhorn -12
Nickerson
58
54
112
42
Damon Luerman –
Hoisington
54
58
112
44
Brian Weber -09
Halstead
60
56
116
44
Steven Hayes -09
Nickerson
58
58
116
46
Paul Rziha -09
Hoisington
63
54
117
47
Nash Stambaugh –
Hoisington
51
67
118
48
John Villanueva -10
Lyons
62
61
123
49
Michael Shea -12
Nickerson
55
71
126
50
Edy Burrola -09
Lyons
68
60
128

CKL League Tournament
Team Score
Larned 331
Hesston 342
Hillsboro 364
Halstead 368
Kingman 398
Nickerson 413
Pratt 428
Lyons 430
Hoisington 435

 

Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *