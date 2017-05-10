NHS golf finishes sixth at CKL

KINGMAN, Kan. — The Nickerson High School golf team took to the tight fairways and tiny greens of Eagles Pub and Golf Course in Kingman for the Central Kansas League meet on Tuesday. The Panthers ended the day in sixth place out of nine teams. Larned won the meet with a team score of 331, followed by Hesston at 342 and Hillsboro carded a 364. The Panthers ended the day at 413.
NHS was led by Dalton Beshears, who shot a 95.
Complete results from kansasgolfscores.com
Held at Eagles Pub and Golf Course
|
CKL League Tournament
|Team
|Score
|Larned
|331
|Hesston
|342
|Hillsboro
|364
|Halstead
|368
|Kingman
|398
|Nickerson
|413
|Pratt
|428
|Lyons
|430
|Hoisington
|435
