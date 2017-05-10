Larry D. Sallee | 1939 – 2017

Larry D. Sallee, 77, died May 5, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born July 29, 1939, in Stafford, to Arthur and Leona (Richardson) Sallee.

Larry graduated in 1958 from Stafford High School and in 1962 from Sterling College. Larry was a loan officer for several credit unions, retiring from Hutchinson Credit Union. After retirement, he worked for Sallee Lawn Care. Larry was a former member of the Hutchinson Civitan Club and Optimist Club. He was a current member of Eastwood Church of Christ, where he had served as a deacon.

On Aug. 30, 1962, he married Carol Ann Hall in Chase. They shared 54 years of marriage.

Larry is survived by: wife, Carol of the home; sons, Chris and wife Christine of Greeley, Colorado, Brad and wife Paula of Hutchinson; brothers, Terry and wife Joy of St. John, Jim and wife Kim of West Point, Mississippi, Bob and wife Diane of Puyallup, Washington; grandchildren, Cortney Sallee and boyfriend, Derek Charles of Wichita, Brennyn Albright and girlfriend, Velda Bell of Hutchinson, Troy Sallee of Lawrence, Taylor Bontrager and husband Clay of Hutchinson, Trent Sallee and wife Hannah of St. John, Jared West and wife Carly of Eagle, Colorado, Dylan Sallee and wife Sierra of Hutchinson, Adrienne Stueven and husband Tim of Westminster, Colorado; and great-grandchildren, Mason Sallee, Harper Sallee, Ava Ann Sallee, Grace Ann Sallee, Tinlee Bontrager, Luke Stueven, Levi Stueven, and Asher West.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carolyn Sallee Fennewald.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Jimie-Wray Mead and Steve Sears officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Hilltop Cemetery, Raymond. Friends may call from 1 to 9 p.m. today, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials gifts may be made to Eastwood Church of Christ (for the children’s Silver Maple Camp fund) or Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

