Kids Kamp coming to Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hospice and Homecare of Reno County is partnering with the Cosmosphere in sponsoring the annual “Space to Grieve” Kids Kamp scheduled for 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 1.

The program is designed to assist children ages 6-17 who are dealing with the death of a loved one. The 2017 Kids Kamp will include dialogue with trained children’s grief group facilitators in activities designed to provide grief support and education, as well as a place to process feelings and experiences.

Amy Claassen, Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County Chaplain, said Kids Kamp has assisted many individuals who are dealing with a loss. “I have watched children participating in grief activities with peers improve their ability to engage in conversation about their loved one and process their grief in healthy ways,” Claassen said.

Kids Kamp is free and open to the public and applications are accepted through June 9. For reservations, interested parties are invited to call the Hospice office at 620-665-2473 or visit the organization’s website at www.hospicerenocounty.com. Those wishing to complete registrations in person may do so 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Hospice office, which is located in the Trades Center at 1600 N. Lorraine St., Hutchinson. Kids Kamp space is limited.

Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County is an entity of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System.