ARLINGTON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation says that, if the weather cooperates, the bridge on K-61 Highway near Arlington will reopen next week.

The bridge carrying K-61 Highway over the North Fork Ninnescah River has been closed since October for replacement. Since then, motorists have detoured onto Sego Road and US-50 between Arlington and Pleasantview.

The project cost $1.3 million and was funded by T-Works, the transportation program.