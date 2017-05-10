Jury deliberating attempted murder case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The case against a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing another man last summer is in the jury’s hands.

Venancio “Vincent” Vigil Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated battery for the stabbing of Francisco Gracia Jr. back on Aug. 31, 2016. Gracia was stabbed several times and spent five days in ICU at a Wichita hospital after the attack.

Before closing arguments, the state called one rebuttal witness, that being a neighbor, Donna Craig, who told of the victim coming to her door after the stabbing, looking for his mother. She says his mother wasn’t there and that she didn’t let him into her home because he was bleeding badly. She also told the jury that he didn’t leave anything in her home.

The defense asked her about the mother of the victim not wanting Gracia to stay in her home because he didn’t work. Craig said she didn’t recall saying that, but apparently she did tell that to detective Curtis Black.