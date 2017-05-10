Howard Henry Huck | 1932 – 2017

Howard Henry Huck, 85, of Hutchinson, died May 7, 2017, at Good Samaritan Center, Hutchinson. He was born March 10, 1932, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Henry and Rose (Long) Huck. Howard graduated from Argentine High School. He was inducted into the United States Army in November 1952, and served in Korea until his discharge in 1954. Howard worked as a boilermaker for the Santa Fe Railway. He was a member of Hutchinson Wesleyan Church.

Howard married Mary Jean Huffman in 1952. She died in 1996. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Howard is survived by: sons, Jeff Huck and wife Vicki of Olathe, Nick Huck and wife Angie of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kristin Lyons and husband Phil, Katie Huck all of Olathe, Timothy and Abigail Huck of Hutchinson; and great-grandchildren, Arilyn and Whitley Lyons of Olathe.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Maple Hill Funeral Home, 3300 Shawnee Dr. Kansas City, Kansas, with Pastor Nick Huck officiating. Burial will follow in Aubry Cemetery, 7101 W. 191st St., Stilwell, Kansas, with military honors conducted by the Fort Leavenworth Honor Guard. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Hutchinson Wesleyan Church, 528 W. 10th Ave., Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family present to receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Hutchinson Wesleyan Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

