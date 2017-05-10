HHS baseball takes 2 from VC

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawk baseball team picked up a pair of wins against Valley Center on Tuesday by identical scores of 12-9. It took nine innings for HHS to win the first one, but the Hawks broke the game open in the top of the ninth with four runs.

HHS won game two in the normal seven innings by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh. The big inning came after Hutch gave up five runs to the Hornets in the bottom of the sixth, knotting the game at 9 all. With the pair of wins, HHS takes its record to 6-12 on the season.

HUTCHINSON 12, VALLEY CENTER 9

Hutchinson (5-12) 102 011 304 — 12 14 2 Valley Center (4-13) 011 005 101 — 9 11 4

W: Holmberg. L: Pearson. HR: Hutchinson, Akins.

HUTCHINSON 12, VALLEY CENTER 9

Hutchinson (6-12) 210 330 3 — 12 8 0 Valley Center (4-14) 103 005 0 — 9 9 2

W: Turner. L: Watkins.