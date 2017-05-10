Helen Elizabeth Call | 1934 – 2017

Helen Elizabeth Call, 82, formerly of Emporia, died Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Sedan, Kan., to John Wilson and Frances Floretta (Ewalt) Dalton.

Helen graduated from Sedan High School, attended Kansas University, and graduated from Emporia State University. She taught fourth grade at Walnut Elementary School and was a counselor for several elementary schools in Emporia. While residing in Emporia, Helen was a member of the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, where she served on the Altar Guild, Daughters of the King, was a former member of the vestry, and the first woman to be a senior warden. She also was a member of the Research Club, one book club, and numerous bridge clubs and served on the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters, in addition to their childcare board. While residing in Wichita, she was a Friend of Hospice, volunteered at Wesley Hospital, and was on the Altar Guild of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

On April 4, 1954, she married Everett “Ray” Call. He died Feb. 14, 2014, shortly before their 60th wedding anniversary. Ray and Helen lived in Whittier, Alaska, Kansas City, Kansas, Sedan, and Wichita, but most of their lives were spent in Emporia. They loved to travel and took several trips throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.

In 2014, Helen moved to Hutchinson to be closer to her family. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and a Daughter of the King.

Helen is survived by: son, John of Arvada, Colorado; daughter, Julie of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Leslie Moore and husband Cain of Buhler, Tristan Call, Adam Fortna and wife Karrlita, all of Hutchinson; and great-grandchildren, Raylie and Noah of Buhler.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Elizabeth Fortna (who died in 2008); and a brother, Jack Dalton.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 828 Commercial Street, Emporia, with the Reverend Marc E. McDonald, Priest, officiating. Private family inurnment will be in the church columbarium. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will greet friends with a 12:30 p.m. reception at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, Hutchinson Salvation Army, or Emporia Salvation Army, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

