George A Lickteig Sr | 1933 – 2017



George A. Lickteig Sr., 83, died May 9, 2017, at Sterling Presbyterian Manor. He was born August 23, 1933, in North Hayes Township, to John H. and Uva (Hunter) Lickteig. George graduated from Raymond High School in 1952 and Brown Mackie Business College in 1953. George honorably served in the United States Navy from December 1955 until retirement on July 10, 1975. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for A.D. Rayl Ford Motor Company in the parts department. He retired from there and went to work as a stocker for Wal-Mart. George was a longtime member of First Southern Baptist and was a past deacon and custodian.

On December 6, 1956, he married Clara Faye Elliott in Miami, Okla. She died November 3, 1990. He then married Rosalie P. Kerns on March 16, 1996, in Hutchinson. She died in November 2014.

George is survived by: sons, John Lickteig and wife Terri, Leonard Lickteig and wife Glenda all of Hutchinson, George A. Lickteig Jr. of Raytown, Mo.; daughter, Debora “Debbie” Lickteig of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Ciara Ingham and husband Nick of Roeland Park, Nathan Lickteig and wife Halie of Hutchinson; three great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, with Reverend Ray Kempel officiating. Burial will follow in Peace Creek Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, Sterling Presbyterian Manor, or Friendly Baptist Deaf Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

