George A Lickteig Sr | 1933 – 2017

George A. Lickteig Sr., 83, died May 9, 2017, at Sterling Presbyterian Manor. He was born August 23, 1933, in North Hayes Township, to John H. and Uva (Hunter) Lickteig. George graduated from Raymond High School in 1952 and Brown Mackie Business College in 1953. George honorably served in the United States Navy from December 1955 until retirement on July 10, 1975. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for A.D. Rayl Ford Motor Company in the parts department. He retired from there and went to work as a stocker for Wal-Mart. George was a longtime member of First Southern Baptist and was a past deacon and custodian.
On December 6, 1956, he married Clara Faye Elliott in Miami, Okla. She died November 3, 1990. He then married Rosalie P. Kerns on March 16, 1996, in Hutchinson. She died in November 2014.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Comments
April (Weber) Hunt says
So sorry for lost your Debbie. Prayers and hugs.