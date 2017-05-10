Daily Bookings



Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

5/9/2017 Schremmer Todd Joseph $0 Probation Violation



5/9/2017 Jenkins Charlette Ann $18,250 Failure to Appear



5/9/2017 Delgado Rachel Daelin $1,000 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/9/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $0 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/9/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/9/2017 Kelly Tonya Lee $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



5/9/2017 Whisenant Hunter Devin $0 Failure to Appear



5/9/2017 Daniel Kimberly Nicole $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



5/9/2017 Daniel Kimberly Nicole $0 Registration Violation; Fail to Remove / Illegal Possession after Transfer of Ownership



5/9/2017 Daniel Kimberly Nicole $0 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



5/9/2017 Daniel Kimberly Nicole $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



5/9/2017 Godinez Jr Abel Javier $0 Failure to Appear



5/9/2017 White Bonnie Lynn $0 Failure to Appear



5/9/2017 Wilson Taylor James $0 Failure to Appear



5/9/2017 Regner Curtis Allen $0 Failure to Appear



5/8/2017 Donelson Gerry Anthony $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/8/2017 Millet Douglas Craig $750 Failure to Appear



5/8/2017 Millet Douglas Craig $750 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



5/8/2017 Walden Holden Shawn $4,000 Failure to Appear



5/8/2017 Gamble Roberts Donte Emon $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



5/8/2017 Gamble Roberts Donte Emon $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



5/8/2017 Gamble Roberts Donte Emon $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/8/2017 Gamble Roberts Donte Emon $0 Failure to Appear



5/8/2017 Oberle Gretchen Elise $0 Failure to Appear



5/8/2017 Mullins Marc Matthew $10,000 Failure to Appear



5/8/2017 Thomas Timothy Shane $0 Failure to Appear



5/8/2017 Andes Martin Alan $0 Probation Violation



5/8/2017 Pritchard Destiny Rose $0 Failure to Appear



5/8/2017 Henrici Stacy Lynn $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/8/2017 Smith Dawn Marie $0 Failure to Appear



5/8/2017 Oliver Joshua Logan $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/8/2017 Oliver Joshua Logan $5,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/8/2017 Reed Tabitha Mae $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



5/8/2017 Shumway Tyler Glenn $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



5/8/2017 Reeves Sarah Danielle $0 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



5/8/2017 Hughes Delani Ashlynn $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/8/2017 Hughes Delani Ashlynn $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/8/2017 Bailey Stacey Dean $6,500 Probation Violation



5/8/2017 Bailey Stacey Dean $6,500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



5/8/2017 Bailey Stacey Dean $6,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/8/2017 Bailey Stacey Dean $6,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/8/2017 Bailey Stacey Dean $6,500 Failure to Appear



5/8/2017 Bailey Stacey Dean $6,500 Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises



5/8/2017 Pitts Herman $0 Failure to Appear



5/8/2017 Fast Shawn Lee $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct





