City Council discusses event fees and regulations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council held a study session to discuss permits and fees for events that are held throughout the year in the city.

The city wants to put a little more teeth and organization into the event process. It could also include holding the line on fees that can be charged, which pays for overtime for police officers and work that needs to be done to prepare for such events.

The biggest cost comes from overtime needed for police service for events, such as parades. Such cost could run several thousand dollars for that security. City Council members questioned whether such charges would hurt events like the Eagle Communications Patriots Parade held each 4th of July. Downtown Hutchinson Director Jim Sietnater echoed those concerns, adding that such events are something that brings large crowds to the downtown area.

Councilwoman Jade Piros De Carvalho also agreed, saying that city services for events like the parade are something many residents feel their taxes already pay for.

The biggest changes come from the permits and paperwork that needs to be done for events. If approved, the amount of advance time a permit would need to be filed with the city would expand from two weeks to 60 days. Events involving alcohol would require 90 days advance notice.

Such timelines could be reconsidered if it’s a short-notice event — like a benefit for a person or family.

If approved, all of the changes would take effect Jan. 1, 2018. No action was taken during today’s meeting.