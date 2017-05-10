Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

BHS golfers finish third in league meet

by Leave a Comment

HESSTON, Kan. — Buhler Sr. Grant Burr carded an 84 on Tuesday leading Buhler High School to a third place finish at the AVCTL Div III Gold Championships held at Hesston Golf Park.

Buhler shot a team total of 353 to finished behind Augusta and McPherson in the team standings. Buhler313_logo_primaryWinfield, Circle and El Dorado rounded out the rest of the field.

Complete results from kansasgolfscores.com

Hesston Golf Course – Par 71

 

Place Player Name Team Front Back Total
1
Jake Becker -12
Augusta
37
34
71
2
Jacob Lackey -12
McPherson
36
36
72
3
Trevor Gray -10
Augusta
43
39
82
3
Andy Burger -12
Winfield
42
40
82
5
Drew Hess -10
Augusta
43
40
83
6
Martin Nuessen -11
Augusta
44
40
84
6
Tanner Randall -12
Winfield
43
41
84
6
Grant Burr -12
Buhler
42
42
84
9
Kyle Bovee -10
Towanda-Circle
38
47
85
10
Max Hanson -10
Towanda-Circle
44
42
86
11
Colten Geren -11
McPherson
42
45
87
12
Tanner Groene -10
Winfield
41
47
88
13
Kyle Winters -12
Buhler
44
45
89
13
Tyler Hoxie -09
McPherson
43
46
89
15
Thomas Cox -09
Buhler
48
42
90
15
Jackson Berning -09
Buhler
45
45
90
15
Dakota Dill -10
Towanda-Circle
44
46
90
15
Tim Kemboi -12
El Dorado
44
46
90
19
Kyler Hoppes -10
McPherson
45
46
91
20
JD McPherson -12
Buhler
48
45
93
20
Peyton Duryea -11
El Dorado
45
48
93
22
Brock Malm -12
McPherson
47
47
94
23
Kyle Koehler -12
El Dorado
47
48
95
23
Jonny McMurphy -12
Augusta
46
49
95
23
Braden Andrews -12
El Dorado
46
49
95
26
Kesh Turner -12
Towanda-Circle
51
46
97
26
Matt Voth -09
Buhler
50
47
97
26
Drew Labertew -11
McPherson
48
49
97
29
Preston Arnold -12
El Dorado
50
50
100
29
Hayden Pierce -11
El Dorado
49
51
100
31
Levi Stanyer -11
Towanda-Circle
54
47
101
32
Joshua Baugher -12
Augusta
52
51
103
32
Trenton Ging -12
Winfield
51
52
103
34
Lane Roper -12
Towanda-Circle
52
52
104
34
Alex Butters -10
Winfield
50
54
104
36
Steven Kendall -10
Winfield
53
61
114

AVCTL Division III Tournament
Team Score
Augusta 320
McPherson 339
Buhler 353
Winfield 357
Towanda-Circle 358
El Dorado 373
Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *