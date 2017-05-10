BHS golfers finish third in league meet

HESSTON, Kan. — Buhler Sr. Grant Burr carded an 84 on Tuesday leading Buhler High School to a third place finish at the AVCTL Div III Gold Championships held at Hesston Golf Park.

Buhler shot a team total of 353 to finished behind Augusta and McPherson in the team standings. Winfield, Circle and El Dorado rounded out the rest of the field.

Complete results from kansasgolfscores.com

Hesston Golf Course – Par 71

AVCTL Division III Tournament Team Score Augusta 320 McPherson 339 Buhler 353 Winfield 357 Towanda-Circle 358 El Dorado 373