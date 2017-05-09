Siemens/Gamesa appoints new CEO

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With its merger fully intact, Siemens/Gamesa Renewable Energy announced Tuesday that Markus Tacke is the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Tacke has more than 20 years of experience in the energy and power generation sectors and has held a number of senior executive positions in the industry. Before the merger, Tacke served for four years as CEO of Siemens Wind Power.

At the Siemens Gamesa Board meeting, the Directors also approved the appointment of Michael Sen to replace Klaus Helmrich on the company’s Board of Directors. Sen is a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG.

Siemens/Gamesa will announce its 1Q earnings on Wednesday.