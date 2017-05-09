Reno County Commission setting up more meetings

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission once again went through its list of things to work on. It also looked at possible changes in the way commission business is handled.

A few things were decided on including working to bring back joint meetings with the Hutchinson City Council and even setting up meetings with the South Hutchinson City Council.

The commission also agreed to set up meetings in rural communities of the county at least twice a year to hear what concerns residents of those areas may have.

Commission Chair Dan Deming was pushing to cut meetings down to every other week, but that idea was not favored by the other two commissioners — at least not at this point. Both wanted more time to get comfortable with their positions on the commission. Bob Bush, who at one time was on the Hutchinson City Council, stated he didn’t like when the city changed their meeting times because it made those meetings too long.

The commission will also set up study sessions for items that need more extensive study.

How soon some of these changes will take place is yet to be known.