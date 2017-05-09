Kansas sheriff’s K-9 helps deputies find 28-pounds of pot

SEWARD COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Seward County are investigating a suspect on drug violatons.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, May 4, deputies stopped a vehicle in the 300 Block of West Pancake Boulevard in Liberal, according to Undersheriff Gene Ward.

The deputies requested K-9 officer Niko. The dog indicated there were illegal drugs in the vehicle and deputies found over 28 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

No details were available on an arrest, according to Ward.