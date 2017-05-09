Kansas man hospitalized after motorcycle hits turkey

GEARY COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Tuesday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson FLHRI Road King driven by Zachary E. Anderson, 28, Dwight, was northbound on Kansas 57 eight miles north of Junction City.

The motorcycle hit a turkey in the road, entered the east ditch and the driver was ejected.

Anderson was transported to a hospital in Topeka.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.