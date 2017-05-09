Kan. man sentenced; used Snake Slayer derringer in drug crime

WICHITA – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for carrying a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Daniel Christian Thomas, 32, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. In his plea, he admitted he was driving a PT Cruiser that had been reported stolen when the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office stopped him.

A search of the car turned up a .45 caliber Bond Arms Snake Slayer derringer and .410 shotgun shells as well three baggies containing methamphetamine, two digital scales and approximately $1,000 in cash.