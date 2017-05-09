Hutchinson Public Works interested in K-DOT TA funds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson has expressed interest in pursuing a portion of a K-DOT grant that could be used for bike trails or safe routes around schools.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is calling for projects for the 2017 and 2018 Transportation Alternatives Program. The TA Program, as administered by the department, provides funding for a variety of alternative transportation projects.

The city may want to get a piece of the $18 million that will be available over the next two years. The city has been able to get such grants in the past for safe routes around Lincoln Elementary and other projects. Bruce Collie of Hutchinson Public Works says they would like to do a similar project, perhaps around Plum Creek Elementary, or do some other work on hike and bike trails including the new proposed bike trail that will run through the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The deadline for proposals is July 7th and Collie said they will be working on a proposal to present to K-DOT.

All selected projects will be required to meet a 20 percent local cash match.