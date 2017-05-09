Hutch Post

HHS Golfers finish 4th in AVCTL meet

DERBY, Kan. — The HHS Salthawk boys golf team finished in fourth place in the AVCTL Div. I meet Logo-HHSheld at the Derby Country Club on Monday.

Maize won the league title with a 327 followed by Salina South at 337 and Central with 351. The Hawks scored a 362. Derby, Newton and Campus rounded out the field.

Max Ontjes led the way for Hutch in fourth place with an 80.

 

Results below.

Place Player Name Team Front Back Total
2
Jared Murphy -10
Maize
41
37
78
3
Jacob Roth -12
Maize
38
42
80
3
Josh Reed –
Salina-South
40
40
80
3
Max Ontjes -11
Hutchinson
34
46
80
6
Caden Cox -09
Maize
40
42
82
7
Trevor Mullen –
Salina-South
42
42
84
8
Parker Renz –
Salina-South
41
44
85
9
River Weaverling -10
Salina-Central
43
43
86
10
Brayden Neuschafer -12
Salina-Central
43
44
87
10
Tanner Pauls -12
Newton
42
45
87
10
Nolan Brackin -11
Maize
45
42
87
13
Anthony Kimsey -11
Derby
46
42
88
13
Evan Lambert -12
Salina-Central
45
43
88
13
Ross Boling –
Salina-South
43
45
88
13
Cole Stein –
Salina-South
43
45
88
13
Tre Cornwell -10
Derby
43
45
88
13
Mikey Kelly -12
Haysville Campus
43
45
88
19
Tanner DeGrado -11
Newton
43
46
89
20
David Grammer -10
Salina-Central
46
44
90
20
Mark Grammer -10
Salina-Central
44
46
90
22
Hunter Lujano -10
Newton
45
46
91
23
Spencer Marshall -11
Maize
45
47
92
23
Trevor Rhoades -10
Hutchinson
43
49
92
25
Xander Anderson -09
Hutchinson
46
47
93
25
Cortland Hansen -11
Derby
43
50
93
27
Preston Keasey -12
Derby
49
45
94
27
Cole Francis -10
Derby
47
47
94
29
AJ Howard -10
Derby
48
47
95
29
Tanner Cunningham -10
Maize
47
48
95
29
Gavin Sutton -10
Salina-Central
47
48
95
29
Parker Norton –
Salina-South
46
49
95
33
Austin Lakey -12
Newton
45
51
96
34
Tate Webster -10
Hutchinson
45
52
97
35
Zach Engelken -09
Newton
51
48
99
36
Jake Winchester -10
Hutchinson
48
52
100
37
Ayron Larkin -10
Haysville Campus
50
53
103
38
Kaylea Hein -11
Haysville Campus
53
57
110
39
Luke Winchester -09
Hutchinson
58
61
119
40
Jackson Moree -09
Haysville Campus
63
62
125

AVCTL-Division 1 League Championship
Team Score
Maize 327
Salina-South 337
Salina-Central 351
Hutchinson 362
Derby 363
Newton 363
Haysville Campus 426

 

 

