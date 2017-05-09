HHS Golfers finish 4th in AVCTL meet

DERBY, Kan. — The HHS Salthawk boys golf team finished in fourth place in the AVCTL Div. I meet held at the Derby Country Club on Monday.
Maize won the league title with a 327 followed by Salina South at 337 and Central with 351. The Hawks scored a 362. Derby, Newton and Campus rounded out the field.
Max Ontjes led the way for Hutch in fourth place with an 80.
Results below.
AVCTL-Division 1 League Championship
|Team
|Score
|Maize
|327
|Salina-South
|337
|Salina-Central
|351
|Hutchinson
|362
|Derby
|363
|Newton
|363
|Haysville Campus
|426
