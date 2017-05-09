HHS Golfers finish 4th in AVCTL meet

DERBY, Kan. — The HHS Salthawk boys golf team finished in fourth place in the AVCTL Div. I meet held at the Derby Country Club on Monday.

Maize won the league title with a 327 followed by Salina South at 337 and Central with 351. The Hawks scored a 362. Derby, Newton and Campus rounded out the field.

Max Ontjes led the way for Hutch in fourth place with an 80.

Results below.

AVCTL-Division 1 League Championship Team Score Maize 327 Salina-South 337 Salina-Central 351 Hutchinson 362 Derby 363 Newton 363 Haysville Campus 426