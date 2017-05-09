HCC to make more improvements to Kent Hall

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After obtaining grant funds to make major renovations to the plumbing and restrooms in Kent Hall, Hutchinson Community College is forking out its own capital improvement funds to make other similar renovations to the other wing of the residential dorm.

The college obtained a building permit for over $706,000 to completely redo the plumbing, install new restroom fixtures and add new tile. The work will be done on all three floors of the facility and should be finished in time for the fall semester. The wing will be closed for the summer, but the rest of the dorms will remain open for summer students.

Sutherland Builders is doing the work on the project, which was approved by the board earlier this spring.