Friends helping after boy dies in McPherson Co. farming accident

MCPHERSON COUNTY – Family and friends of a Kansas boy who died in a tragic farm accident have established a fund-raising site to help pay for funeral expenses.

Nine-year-old Cayden Avery was riding on a tractor with his father Friday as they did some mowing near Inman, according to Captain Doug Anderson with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Department.

Cayden fell and was hit by the mower.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Anderson.

Cayden attended school in Buhler.