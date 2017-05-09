Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Celtic golfers second at HOA meet

by Leave a Comment

HESSTON, Kan. — The Trinity Catholic boys golf team finished in second place at the Heart of America League meet held at the Hesston Golf Park Monday.

Sterling easily won the meet with a team score of 326, with the Celtics next at 379. Sedgwick, Remington and Marion made up the rest of the field.

Antonio Flores led the way for Trinity with a 7th place finish as he carded a 90.

 

Complete results below.

Place Player Name Team Front Back Total
1
Zach Schissler -11
Sterling
39
37
76
2
Owen Gartner -11
Sedgwick
39
40
79
3
Dallas Lackey -12
Sterling
37
43
80
4
Lucas Briar -11
Sterling
42
42
84
5
Lucas Weigel -11
Sterling
40
46
86
6
Kade Resnik -12
Sedgwick
44
43
87
7
Antonio Flores –
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic
42
48
90
8
Daniel Swisher -12
Inman
49
43
92
9
James McNutt -11
Sterling
45
48
93
10
Matthew Labenz -09
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic
48
47
95
11
Grant Harden –
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic
49
47
96
12
Bryce Cramer -09
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic
47
51
98
13
Peter Settle -11
Sterling
47
52
99
14
Noah Tajchman -09
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic
50
51
101
15
Ethan Stubbs -11
Inman
52
50
102
15
Judson Tillotson –
Whitewater-Remington
51
51
102
17
Judston Agee -11
Sedgwick
52
57
109
18
Fabian Rivera –
Whitewater-Remington
60
50
110
19
Jack Howell -11
Sedgwick
57
54
111
20
Max Caldwell –
Marion
59
55
114
21
Grant Janzen –
Whitewater-Remington
57
59
116
22
Jacob Hilgenfeld –
Whitewater-Remington
62
57
119
23
Ryan Cochran -12
Marion
55
65
120
24
Pablo Verdugo –
Marion
67
56
123
25
Jacobe Tramp -09
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic
60
65
125
26
Devin Soyez -10
Marion
61
67
128
27
Brady Lunsford –
Whitewater-Remington
60
70
130
28
Jackson Buzzard -12
Inman
67
65
132
29
Charley McQuiston –
Whitewater-Remington
70
68
138

HOA League Meet
Team Score
Sterling 326
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic 379
Sedgwick 386
Whitewater-Remington 447
Marion 485
Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *