Celtic golfers second at HOA meet

HESSTON, Kan. — The Trinity Catholic boys golf team finished in second place at the Heart of America League meet held at the Hesston Golf Park Monday.
Sterling easily won the meet with a team score of 326, with the Celtics next at 379. Sedgwick, Remington and Marion made up the rest of the field.
Antonio Flores led the way for Trinity with a 7th place finish as he carded a 90.
Complete results below.
HOA League Meet
|Team
|Score
|Sterling
|326
|Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic
|379
|Sedgwick
|386
|Whitewater-Remington
|447
|Marion
|485
