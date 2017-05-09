Celtic golfers second at HOA meet

HESSTON, Kan. — The Trinity Catholic boys golf team finished in second place at the Heart of America League meet held at the Hesston Golf Park Monday.

Sterling easily won the meet with a team score of 326, with the Celtics next at 379. Sedgwick, Remington and Marion made up the rest of the field.

Antonio Flores led the way for Trinity with a 7th place finish as he carded a 90.

Complete results below.

HOA League Meet Team Score Sterling 326 Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic 379 Sedgwick 386 Whitewater-Remington 447 Marion 485