Attempted murder trial reaching conclusion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury trial for a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing another man last summer continued with the defense concluding its side of the case.

Venancio “Vincent” Vigil Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated battery for the stabbing of Francisco Gracia Jr. back on Aug. 31, 2016. Gracia was stabbed several times and spent five days in ICU at a Wichita hospital after the attack.

While the defense witness testimony has ended, the trial isn’t quite over yet. District Attorney Keith Schroeder says he plans to present one rebuttal witness Wednesday, then they’ll have closing arguments and the case will go to the jury.

In court Tuesday, the defense played an audio recording of an interview police did with the victim right before he had surgery. He explained his side of what happened.

They also played a video interview police did with Martin Greathouse over what he saw during the altercation. He had earlier testified that he was asleep when the altercation was occurring and was somewhat confused how the victim left the residence. The victim says he crashed through a window while Greathouse stated he thought he went through a door.

Two detectives from Finney County were also on the stand. They testified that, years ago, the victim had been a cooperative witness in drug investigations. However, neither remember telling the victim he was ever in danger. But, both admitted that this was several years ago and it’s possible they did.

Again, the case is expected to go to the jury Wednesday.