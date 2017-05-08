Workshop to become court-appointed guardian Thursday

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A workshop for people interested in being a court -appointed guardian and conservator is set for this Thursday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Hutchinson Library. The event is put on by the Kansas State Reno County Extension Office.

Every year, many adult Kansans experience diminished capacity and become unable to make informed decisions regarding their lives and finances.

For those who do not have willing and able family members to assist them, fellow citizens can be court appointed as a guardian or conservator. If you would like to know more about how this program works, or would like to explore how to become a volunteer, please participate in this program.

For more information, contact the Reno County Extension Office at 620-662-2371.