Water service shut off for residents along a portion of N. 17th Avenue Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced Monday that Harrison Street will be closed between 17th and 20th Avenues starting Tuesday.

This will result in water service being shut off to the area for most of the day starting around 8 a.m. In addition, westbound 17th will be closed from Van Buren and Harrison until 3:30 today (Monday), and the eastbound lane of 17th will be closed for about 3-4 days for water line repairs starting Tuesday. Affected residents in the area will be notified of the service interruptions.

If you have any questions about this or other public works matters, contact Hutchinson Public Works at 620-694-1900.