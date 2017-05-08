Sheriff Captain recognized for accomplishments in military

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — During the Special Monday edition of the Reno County Commission meeting, Reno County Sheriff’s Patrol Captain Darrian Campbell was honored for his service for the county, but also for his accomplishments in the military.

Campbell has been serving in the military for 28 years. He started his military career in 1988, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. After serving 4 years in the Corps, Campbell switched to the Army National Guard where he’s served in an Artillery Battery for the past 24 years.

He was activated three times to Desert Storm in Iraq and a second tour in Iraq before activating to Djibouti, Africa.

For the past two years, Campbell has been going through schools and training for a promotion to one of the highest enlisted ranks in the military. This past Friday, Campbell was promoted to the rank of sergeant major in a military ceremony over in Newton.

The commissioners took time to compliment and thank him for his service.