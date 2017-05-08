Severud finishes second in 6A tennis regional

DODGE CITY, Kan. — The Salthawk tennis team settled for fifth place at the 6A regional held Saturday in Dodge City. Garrett Severud was the highlight for the Hawks with a second place finish in No. 1 singles. He heads to the 6A state meet Friday and Saturday in Olathe.

CLASS 6A REGIONAL TENNIS DODGE CITY

Teams: Campus 14, Dodge City 11, Garden City 10, Northwest 10, Hutchinson 6, South 5, West 2.

Singles: 1. Groth, Dodge City, def. Severud, Hutchinson, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1; 3. Kruse, South, def. Landenberger, Northwest, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3); 5. Kohlhorst, Campus, def. Kipp, Garden City, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Keller-Darter, Garden City, def. Talbert-Chan, Campus, 6-3, 6-3; 3. Nickel-Haight, Northwest, def. Apsley-Page, Campus, default; 5. Ridgway-Lopez, Dodge City, def. Barnes-Bhakta, West, 6-0, 6-4.