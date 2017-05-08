Police: Kansas man hospitalized after shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Just after 11:45p.m Sunday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 800 Block of New York Street in Lawrence, according to a media release.

Officers found a 36-year-old man sitting on the sidewalk outside of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics at the scene arranged to have him transported to a Kansas City Area hospital for treatment.

Police identified a 71-year-old man allegedly involved in the shooting.

Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine the nature of the incident. No arrests have been made.