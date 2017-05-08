One injured in rollover accident

RENO COUNTY — Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the area of Pretty Prairie Road and Broadacres Road for an injury accident involving a single vehicle rollover.

By the time officers arrived, the Pretty Prairie Fire Department and EMS had extracted the driver, Rosalie Bean, from the vehicle.

Bean was transported by ambulance to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for further evaluation of her injuries sustained from the accident.

Sheriff officials say the accident is still under investigation.