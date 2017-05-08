More than $2,000 raised for Sand Plum Bicycle Classic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — About 160 riders enjoyed lots of sunshine and some breezy conditions for the annual Sand Plum Bicycle Classic.

The event featured a 13-, 28-, and 50-mile ride along with a 5-mile family ride. The tour took riders to Nickerson and east up to the Highlands, where the shorter routes continued into Hutchinson and the longer 50-mile route took off farther east and north of the city before returning to the starting point at the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

The event raised more than $2,000. All proceeds from the ride benefit the Friends of the Trail fund at the Hutchinson Community Foundation to support the walking/cycling trails in Reno County. The event was co-sponsored by the Hutch Rec and the Vitality Team of Reno County.