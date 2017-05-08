Kansas man dies, 2 hospitalized after Oklahoma head-on crash

BEAVER COUNTY, OK – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Sunday in Beaver County, Oklahoma.

A 2015 Chevy Suburban driven by Brandon Shaw Porter, 41, Beaver, was eastbound on U.S. 64 three miles west of Forgan, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The SUV traveled left of center to pass an SUV and hit a 2015 Dodge Challenger driven by Gustavo Marino, 30, Liberal head-on.

Marino was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Oscar A. Anaya, 34, Liberal, a passenger in the Dodge, was transported to Southwest Medical Center where he was treated for a head injury, according to the OHP.

Porter remains hospitalized at Southwest Medical center with a leg injury. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the OHP.