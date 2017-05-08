Gas prices drop some

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas is again in the top 10 for largest weekly declines in gas prices. Wichita is the 50th lowest metro in the nation.

Prices here in Hutchinson have also gone down in the past week. Most locations have prices of $2.12 per gallon for regular unleaded, as of 1 p.m. Monday.

Kansas now has seven cities in the $2 or less average. One of which is the town of Gas, Kansas, at $1.96. Others include Humboldt, Iola, Erie, Cunningham and Chanute.

The highest price in the state, according to Triple A Kansas, is Kensington, where the price is $2.39. Pratt gets the honor of being the lowest in the state per gallon at $1.94.

Monday’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.35 per gallon.